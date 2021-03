Competition Commission on how to create an enabling environment for the digital economy

There have been much questions on whether Africa is ready for the digital economy. With the rise of digital currencies like Bitcoin around the world, there seem to be now way of avoiding this relatively new phenomenon. But how does South Africa harness the promised benefits of digitalisation. James Hodge, Chief Economist, South African Competition Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 11:48:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)