Violence gripped South Africa’s main economic hubs for a fifth day after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. At least 30 people have been killed with damage estimated at more than 2 billion rand so far. While stocks gained, the rand dropped for a second day. Joining CNBC Africa to assess the cost of the disruptions is Business Unity South Africa’s Cas Coovadia and Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at General Capital.