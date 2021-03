COVID-19: ECA calls for extra financial liquidity for African countries

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is calling for an extra financial liquidity amounting to $500 billion through the International Monetary Fund’s special drawing rights for Africa to receive more liquidity, allowing the continent to respond effectively to the pandemic. Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe joins CNBC Africa for more.

