COVID-19: How the digital economy can spur recovery

While policymakers in Africa recognise digital technology’s role in the continent’s economic recovery and transformation, the extent of its potential is not fully captured and internalised. Yet the Covid-19 pandemic has showcased how the adoption and implementation of digital technology across sectors can play a key role in Africa’s economic response in a crisis. Ndeu Naukushu, CEO of Africa Productivity Specialists joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 29 2021 | 10:47:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)