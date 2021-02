COVID-19: Visits to Rwanda’s most popular park, Akagera decrease by 68% in 2020

Revenues from park visits in Rwanda increased by 260 per cent over the past decade before the Covid-19 pandemic came about and severely undermined this growth. In fact, the country’s most visited park Akagera National Park has reported a 68 per cent decrease in visitors in 2020. The park’s Hospitality and Tourism Manager Ian Munyankindi spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 15:25:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)