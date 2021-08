Dangote Cement has reported a 51.9 per cent rise in half-year post-tax profits to 191.6 billion naira, while revenues also grew by 44.8 per cent. The cement maker’s volumes for the group grew by 26.1 percent to 15.3 metric tonnes, while volumes in Nigeria rose by 33 percent to 9.9 metric tonnes. Michel Pucheros, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement joins CNBC Africa for more.