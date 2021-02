Debt Office clarifies Nigeria has $5.8bn undisbursed foreign loans

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office says the country has over $5.8 billion undisbursed loans that have been approved by the regulator. This comes as the debt office disclosed that its Chinese loans has reached 3.2 trillion naira but notes that there is no cause for concern as they are project-tied and concessional. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Commercio Partner joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 11:42:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)