El Salvador passes law to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

This week, we saw the price of bitcoin jumping above $37 000 – with the announcement that Central American country El Salvador passed a law to adopt the cryptocurrency as a legal tender. This is amid the crackdown on cryptocurrencies that we have seen in China in recent weeks, and also discouraging tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tone Vays, Blockchain and Bitcoin Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.