Engagement process will bring out answers for the business community, says CityBank Nigeria’s Cardoso

The pandemic has ravaged Lagos in different ways but at a forum like the 2021 Lagos State Economic Summit enables exchange of ideas that will be carried forward in a way that will positively impact the business society. That’s according to Yemi Cardoso, Chairman of CityBank Nigeria. He discussed this with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi on the side-lines of the summit.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 14:53:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)