Fairfax Africa Chair on the new Ethio-Telecom regulations

In Ethiopia, the Council of Ministers approved the new establishment regulation of Ethio-Telecom allowing the company to invest in the mobile sector and giving it the green light to invest in international markets as well. Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman at Fairfax Africa Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jan 25 2021 | 21:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)