The Government of Rwanda has successfully raised $620 million through the issuance of a 10-year Eurobond. The proceeds of the bond will be used partly to retire Rwanda’s existing Eurobond which is due in May 2023, in line with the country’s debt management strategy to proactively address the upcoming debt burden while taking advantage of the current conducive market. Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana joins CNBC Africa for more.