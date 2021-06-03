Financial Derivatives on why Nigeria should incentivize sugar production

Cement producers in Nigeria, Dangote Cement and BUA Cement have refuted claims of an increase in their ex-factory price of cement. The Dangote Group has also called on the government to follow through on the backward integration policy in the sugar industry while the BUA Group says they plan to complete their Lafiagi Sugar Refinery by the second quarter of 2022. Mayowa Ige, Research Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.