Focus On Air Traffic Navigation Services: How the aviation industry is responding to COVID-19

The civil aviation industry was hard hit by the impact of Covid-19 and saw a decline in overall percentages. In this Focus on Air Traffic Navigation Services, we explore the way towards greater industry unity in the face of the pandemic. Dumisani Sangweni, CEO at Air Traffic Navigation Services talks us through aviation industry revenue, building resilience, artificial intelligence, and partnerships.

Fri, 17 Dec 2021 12:47:13 GMT