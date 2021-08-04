Foreign investors at NSE pull out $10mn in July

Foreign investors pulled out $10 million from the Nairobi Securities Exchange in July, marking the sixth straight month of net-selling despite the prevailing rise in the market wealth. Economic Analyst Aly-Khan Satchu spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 04 Aug 2021 14:54:32 GMT
