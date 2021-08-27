Share

G20 Compact with Africa to address COVID-19 & FDI decline, says AfDB’s Adesina

President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina says he hopes to use the G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Berlin, Germany, to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the African continent as well as the plans to recover some of the Foreign Direct Investments that have declined in well over a year. In an exclusive interview with CNBC Africa, Dr Adesina says the gross financing for Africa is about $485 billion between 2021 and 2023.

