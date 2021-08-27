Share

G20 Compact with Africa to address COVID-19 & FDI decline, says AfDB’s Adesina

President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina says he hopes to use the G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Berlin, Germany, to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the African continent as well as the plans to recover some of the Foreign Direct Investments that have declined in well over a year. In an exclusive interview with CNBC Africa, Dr Adesina says the gross financing for Africa is about $485 billion between 2021 and 2023.
Fri, 27 Aug 2021 12:31:18 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.