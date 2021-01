Gates Foundation: COVID-19 has cost the world an estimated $28tn

In its 2021 annual letter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the world an estimated 28 trillion dollars. The Bill and Melinda also noted that it is not too early to start thinking about the next pandemic. Solomon Zewdu, Deputy Director for Health, Africa at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 14:03:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)