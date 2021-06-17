GEPA’s Dentu on what makes Rwanda attractive to investors

Ghana and Rwanda are looking to deepen their trade relations after concluding a forum between the Ghana Investment Promotion Council and Rwanda investors. On the sidelines of the forum, CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke to the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Samuel Dentu, who says the current minimal trade between both countries provides an avenue for better trade collaborations.
