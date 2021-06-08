Ghana reinforces processing to boost cocoa returns

The World Bank says cocoa prices have been broadly stable in the past eight months with global production for the current season projected to be nearly 5 per cent higher than the 2019-2020 season. Meanwhile, Ghana is making progress on its processing efforts as they look to build a vibrant domestic chocolate industry. Edward George, Independent Commodities Expert joins CNBC Africa for more.
