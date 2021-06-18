Ghana’s economy slows marginally to 3.1% in first quarter

Ghana’s economic growth slowed marginally to 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year when compared with the 3.3 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Courage Kingsley Martey, a Senior Economist at Databank says the general picture for 2021 favors a recovery above the pandemic growth level but most likely below pre-pandemic growth levels. He joins CNBC Africa for more on Ghana first quarter economic performance.