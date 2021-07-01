Ghana’s Zeepay completes $7.9mn series A fundraise
Ghanaian Fintech Zeepay has completed a $7.9million Series A funding round, which will be a combination of both equity and balance sheet funds. Andrew Takyi-Appiah Managing Director and Founder of Zeepay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 01 Jul 2021 14:34:13 GMT
