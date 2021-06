Google.org which is the philanthropic arm of the American technology company has pledged to support the Tony Elumelu Foundation with a $3 million grant, which will provide entrepreneurship training, mentor-ship and coaching to five thousand African female entrepreneurs. Goole.org’s Lead for Europe Middle East and Africa Liza Belozerova and Somachi Chris-Asoluka, Director for Partnerships and Communication at the Tony Elumelu Foundation join CNBC Africa for more.