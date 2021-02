Has Nigeria’s economy turned a corner?

Nigeria saw its first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters after its economy grew by 0.11 per cent in the fourth quarter of the year. This means that Nigeria has technical exited its second recession since 2016. The National Bureau of Statistics says though the growth is weak, it reflects the gradual return of economic activities. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory and Lizzie Kings-Wali, CEO of Blackstone Asset Management join CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 19 2021 | 11:53:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)