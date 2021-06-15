How African nations can build resilient healthcare systems post-COVID-19

The World Bank has approved three billion dollars in funding for vaccination in 32 countries, 15 of which are in Africa. As African stakeholders explore ways to recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa takes a look at how African nations can build resilient health care systems with Dr Dumani Kula, Chief Operating Officer for Africa at Evercare Group.
