How can South Africa expand its start-up economy?

As Small Medium and Micro companies are seen as the key to South Africa’s economic recovery- the city of Cape Town has set up mechanisms to support such companies. White investment was subdued in 2020 due to COVID-19, it has been imperative to invest into start-ups. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are James Vos, MMC for Economic Opportunities in the City of Cape Town, Anton Baumann Executive Director of Empowerment Capital and Katlego Maphai Co-founder & CEO of Yoco.

Tue Feb 09 2021 | 11:02:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)