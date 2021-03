How COVID-19 has impacted food security in Africa

According to the new Global Food Security Index report, South Africa has ranked the highest in food security out of 28 countries in Sub-Sub Saharan Africa. Although South Africa fared better than other countries in the region, food inadequacy and hunger are still a challenge. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Tony Esmeraldo, Business Director at Corteva Agriscience in South Africa.

Fri Mar 05 2021 | 15:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)