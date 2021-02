How COVID-19 has laid bare the inequality gap in education for girls

Education has been one of the most affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic with the gap between those at the top and bottom of the pyramid widening. So, what kind of impact will this have on the labour market in the long run? Executive Director of Africa at Camfed, Angeline Murimirwa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 09 2021 | 14:53:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)