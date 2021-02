How is Nigeria positioning to benefit from the AfCFTA?

Nigeria’s National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement has kicked off an awareness and sensitization tour across the country. The campaign aims to prepare Nigerians in the public and private sectors to take advantage of the pan-African trade agreement. Francis Anatogu, Secretary of the National Action Committee on AfCFTA joins CNBC Africa to discuss the progress of Nigeria’s AfCFTA agenda.

Fri Feb 19 2021 | 11:49:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)