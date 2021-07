Africa’s fintech landscape has experienced tremendous change in Africa and Kenya among the top African countries leading the change. In 2006, financial inclusion in Kenya was just at 26 per cent, but as of February this year it stands at 83 per cent. With the current growth rate and maturity of the industry, what will it take for Kenya to be a global hub for fintech innovation? Ali Hussein Kassim, Chairman, Association of Fintechs in Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.