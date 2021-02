How Nigeria can respond to rising incidents of school abductions

Gunmen have again attacked some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. This is according to report by local media who spoke to the Co-Convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths. This attack comes barely 24 hours after the abduction of 42 people including students from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state. Nnamdi Obasi, Senior Adviser for Nigeria at the Crisis Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 14:34:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)