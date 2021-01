How Nigeria can tap into the potential of digital content creation

Nigeria’s digital content creators have become a force to reckon with in terms of their earning power, as Nigeria’s highest grossing Youtuber gets an average of 1.4 million views daily which translates to just over $300 000 monthly in earnings according to Accredited Debt Relief. The African Polling institute recently put out an assessment of Nigeria’s digital content creators and Executive Director of the Institute, Bell Ihua joins CNBC Africa to discuss their findings.

Thu Jan 28 2021 | 20:39:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)