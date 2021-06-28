logo
How prepared is Nigeria for a 3rd wave of COVID-19?

South Africa, the worst-hit African country, has announced a 14-day containment measure to curb the spread of a third wave of COVID-19 infection, after recording nearly 18,000 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant first identified in India. The Delta variant was also confirmed in Ghana last week Thursday, raising concerns about a possible entrance into neighbouring countries like Nigeria. The Head, Risk Communication Division of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Yahya Disu joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 14:14:50 GMT

