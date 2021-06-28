How prepared is Nigeria for a 3rd wave of COVID-19?

South Africa, the worst-hit African country, has announced a 14-day containment measure to curb the spread of a third wave of COVID-19 infection, after recording nearly 18,000 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant first identified in India. The Delta variant was also confirmed in Ghana last week Thursday, raising concerns about a possible entrance into neighbouring countries like Nigeria. The Head, Risk Communication Division of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Yahya Disu joins CNBC Africa for more.