How Rwanda plans to attract investment into its secondary cities

The Rwandan government is currently working on a master plan for six secondary cities and eight satellite cities that were identified for the promotion of urban development outside of the capital city Kigali which provides more than 50 per cent of formal jobs in the country. Vincent Rwigamba, Manager of Urban Planning and Development at Rwanda Housing Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 11:05:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)