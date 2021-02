How Rwanda plans to tap into the economic potential of its wetlands

Rwanda Environment Management Authority has unveiled a new $175 million project to ‘green’ the City of Kigali and the six secondary cities. The project seeks to rehabilitate and manage urban wetlands as part of the drive. Olivier Nsengimana, Founder of Umusambi Village joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 10:33:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)