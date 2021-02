How the AfCFTA impacts China-Africa trade relations

The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement which launched operations on the 1st of January this year aims to accelerate intra-African trade and boost Africa’s trading position in the global market. But what does this mean for the continent’s largest trading partner, China? CNBC Africa spoke to Carlos Lopes, Professor at the University of Cape Town, for more.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 14:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)