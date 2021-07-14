How the on-going civil unrest threatens economic recovery in South Africa
So how much has the violence and looting we have seen since late last week cost the economy? CNBC Africa is joined by Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank and Andre Cilliers Currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
Wed, 14 Jul 2021 11:41:14 GMT
