How the on-going violence threatens investor confidence in SA
There is no question that South Africa’s image has taken a direct hit from the on-going violence. So what are the authorities doing about it? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Thandi Tobias, Chairperson of Brand SA.
Wed, 14 Jul 2021 11:23:55 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.