How the pandemic has deepened inequalities for women-led African businesses

Women-led businesses in Rwanda and across Africa face multiple challenges, but those in the agriculture space face even more hurdles. The pandemic made the situation worse for women agripreneurs. Fatou Lo, UN Women Representative in Rwanda joins CNBC for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 12:32:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)