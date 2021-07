With some countries in a fourth wave of Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions returning, there is no doubt that the supply chain industry has experienced challenges. The industry has had to adapt and evolve. well the South African Association of Freight Forwarders is planning a summit to tackle what they are calling the biggest supply chain challenge ever seen. Devlyn Naidoo, The association’s Executive for SARS and other Governmental Agencies joins CNBC Africa for more.