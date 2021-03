How to advance green housing in Kenya

Players in the real estate sector in Kenya have been reluctant to enter into the Green Building market citing a number of challenges, including lack of proper financing systems. So, what can be done to advance Green Building in Kenya? CNBC Africa is joined by the Deputy Chair of the Kenya Green Building Society, Ted Otieno for more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 14:54:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)