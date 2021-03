How to lower the cost for prescription eyewear in Africa

The prescription eyewear market is expected to reach a million dollars by the end of 2024, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers. So how can African manufacturers tap into this market? CNBC Africa spoke to the Co-Founder of Wazi Eyewear, Geogette Ndabukiye for more.

Mon Mar 15 2021 | 15:07:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)