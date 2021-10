Share

How vaccine hesitancy affects COVID-19 containment

Vaccine hesitancy is our greatest barrier against containing Covid-19, it's mutation and the severe illness it can cause. This is according to health professionals and heads at Investment Health who painted a picture of what our future could be if we fail to meet our vaccination targets. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sinenhlanhla Nzama, Head Product Actuary at Investec Life.

Thu, 07 Oct 2021 16:12:17 GMT