IEA: Low investment will reduce Nigeria’s oil capacity

The International Energy Agency says Crude oil capacity in Nigeria will drop by two hundred thousand barrels to 1.6 million barrels per day by 2026 as a result of low investment. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government says it expects to generate $600 million from new marginal fields following the completion of licensing round and the notification of the 161 winners. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 29 2021 | 14:11:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)