Imperial earnings plunge 43% due to COVID-19

Imperial Logistics reported a 43 per cent plunge in continuing headline earnings per share, year-on-year. During the six months ended December, Imperial’s business was negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in many of its markets. The company has also announced that it will exit its international portfolio. Imperial Logistics CEO, Mohammed Akoojee joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 17:31:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)