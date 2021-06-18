Inside the Cytonn, CMA woes

The Capital Markets Authority in Kenya yesterday announced that Cytonn Investments is not a licensed and approved entity. On their part, Cytonn Investments termed the announcement as malicious and at attempt by the regulator to distant itself from the real estate fund that has operated for more than 8 years. So, what is really going on, and where does this leave the investors? CNBC Africa spoke with the CEO of Callstreet Research and Analytics, George Bodo for more.