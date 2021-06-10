Is Nigeria ready for the transition to net-zero emissions?

The International Energy Agency says energy-related carbon dioxide emissions from economies mostly in Asia, Africa and Latin America would grow by 5 billion tonnes over the next two decades. The IEA says investment in clean energy in emerging and developing economies should rise by more than seven times at over one trillion dollar per year by 2030, to put the world on track for net-zero emissions by 2050. Is Nigeria ready for this transition? Ayodele Oni, Chair for Energy and Natural Resources Practice Group at Bloomfield Law Practice joins CNBC Africa for more.