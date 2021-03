Is South Africa’s carbon footprint a deterrent to investors?

Could South Africa’s carbon footprint be a deterrent to investors? Well capital markets company, Intellidex has put a paper together on the Carbon threat to South Africa’s government bonds. They reckon South Africa needs to move much quicker to establish a larger, more liquid green bond segment which will happen only with a mixture of net-zero targets. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 11:09:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)