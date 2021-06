AfCFTA’s successful implementation is vital to Africa’s recovery and renewal. Negotiations on protocols are ongoing. Phase I negotiations, which relate to the protocols on trade in goods and services and dispute settlement, are to be concluded before the end of June 2021. Are we on track? Prudence Sebahizi, Chief Technical Advisor on AfCFTA and Head of Negotiations Support Unit at the AfCFTA Secretariat joins CNBC Africa for more.