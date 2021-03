Kaduna government confirms abduction of 30 students from Forestry College

Kaduna state government has confirmed the abduction of 30 students, who were mostly females from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, the fourth of such incidents since December. Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director of PR24 Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 14:40:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)