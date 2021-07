Kenyan and the United Kingdom government officials have inked deals worth over $185 million on the first day of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day tour that would be channelled mostly through the private sector. The deals are set to unlock projects in housing, manufacturing and energy and setting up Nairobi as the regional investment hub with links to London, the world’s leading financial centre. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.