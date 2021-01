Kenyan govt. to exempt start-ups from digital tax

Following complaints from local entrepreneurs, the Kenyan government is planning to exempt start-ups from a 1.5 per cent digital tax that aims to expand the tax base. To understand implications of the tax on the start-up ecosystem, CNBC Africa spoke to Victor Otieno, Managing Director at Viffa Consult.

Thu Jan 28 2021 | 10:29:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)